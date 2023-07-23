Open Menu

KSrelief Water Supply,environmental Sanitation Project Pumps Over Three Million Liters Of Water In Hodeidah During June

Muhammad Irfan Published July 23, 2023 | 02:20 PM

KSrelief Water supply,environmental sanitation project pumps over three million liters of water in Hodeidah during June

Hodeidah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has been actively implementing the water supply and environmental sanitation project in the Al-Khawkhah directorate of Hodeidah, Yemen.

As of June 2023, significant progress has been achieved, with 1,890,000 liters of potable water and 1,890,000 liters of usable water successfully pumped.

The project has also undertaken 130 operations to remove waste from displaced camps, along with two cleaning campaigns to ensure sanitation in the camps. In addition, 61 wastewater drying processes have been executed, 26 bathrooms have been maintained, and one operation has been conducted to examine the water quality.

As a result, approximately 9,800 people are benefiting from these vital services, contributing to improved living conditions and better access to clean water and sanitation facilities in the region.

Related Topics

Water Yemen Progress June From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 July 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 July 2023

6 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Irania ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Iranian FM

13 hours ago
 4 injured in rival clash in Faisalabad

4 injured in rival clash in Faisalabad

15 hours ago
 Teenager boy electrocuted in Faisalabad

Teenager boy electrocuted in Faisalabad

15 hours ago
 Security finalized for 4th Muharram with 2,317 per ..

Security finalized for 4th Muharram with 2,317 personnel

15 hours ago
Formula One: Hungarian Grand Prix grid

Formula One: Hungarian Grand Prix grid

15 hours ago
 Hamilton revels in ending long pole drought

Hamilton revels in ending long pole drought

15 hours ago
 ASP City Larkana visits Imambargah to review secur ..

ASP City Larkana visits Imambargah to review security arrangements for Muharram

15 hours ago
 Former Speaker of Punjab Assembly Rana Muhammad Iq ..

Former Speaker of Punjab Assembly Rana Muhammad Iqbal Punjab Assembly calls on P ..

15 hours ago
 Sindh Cabinet decides more 40 agenda items

Sindh Cabinet decides more 40 agenda items

15 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler condoles Emir of Qatar over passing of ..

Ajman Ruler condoles Emir of Qatar over passing of Mohammed bin Hamad bin Abdull ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous