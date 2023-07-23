KSrelief Water supply,environmental sanitation project pumps over three million liters of water in Hodeidah during June

Hodeidah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has been actively implementing the water supply and environmental sanitation project in the Al-Khawkhah directorate of Hodeidah, Yemen.

As of June 2023, significant progress has been achieved, with 1,890,000 liters of potable water and 1,890,000 liters of usable water successfully pumped.

The project has also undertaken 130 operations to remove waste from displaced camps, along with two cleaning campaigns to ensure sanitation in the camps. In addition, 61 wastewater drying processes have been executed, 26 bathrooms have been maintained, and one operation has been conducted to examine the water quality.

As a result, approximately 9,800 people are benefiting from these vital services, contributing to improved living conditions and better access to clean water and sanitation facilities in the region.