RIYADH, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) Project (Masam) for clearing mines in Yemen, dismantled, during the first week of January 2023, a total of 1,282 mines planted by the Houthi militia across Yemen, including 6 anti-personnel mines, 123 anti-tank mines, 1,151 unexploded ordnance and 2 explosive devices.

Since the beginning of the project, as many as 380,887 mines have been dismantled.