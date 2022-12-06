(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RIYADH, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) Project (Masam) for clearing in Yemen, dismantled, during the fifth week of November 2022, a total of 1,307 mines planted by the Houthi militia across Yemen, including 20 anti-personnel mines, 113 anti-tank mines, 1,170 unexploded ordnance and 4 explosive devices.

Since the beginning of the project, as many as 375,201 mines have been dismantled.