UrduPoint.com

KSrelief's Masam Project Dismantles 1,339 Mines In Yemen

Muhammad Irfan Published June 13, 2023 | 04:30 PM

ADEN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) Project (Masam) for clearing mines in Yemen, dismantled, during the first week of June 2023, a total of 1,339 mines planted by the Houthi militia across Yemen.

Since the beginning of the project, as many as 402,258 mines planted by the Houthi militias, have been dismantled. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by its humanitarian arm, the KSrelief, continues through the project to clear Yemeni lands of mines, and to contribute to helping the Yemeni people to live a decent life.

