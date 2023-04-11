RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) dismantled a total of 782 mines planted by the Houthi militia across Yemen through their project, Masam, for clearing mines in Yemen, during the first week of April 2023.

Since the project's inception, a total of 393,804 mines planted by the Houthi militias have been dismantled.