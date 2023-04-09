Hajjah/Saada, Apr 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has continued implementing the water supply and environmental sanitation project in the directorates of Midi, Hiran, Haradh, and Abs in the Yemeni governorate of Hajjah, and Al-Azhur camp in the directorate of Razih in the governorate of Saada.

From 22 to 28 March 2023, about 8,104,000 liters of usable water and 666,000 liters of potable water were pumped in Hajjah, in addition to carrying out 52 waste removal operations in the camps.

In Saada governorate, 70,000 liters of potable water were pumped, and 70,000 liters of usable water were also pumped, benefiting 30,100 people.