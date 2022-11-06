Kubacki wins ski jumping FIS World Cup in Poland

WARSAW, Nov. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :Poland's Dawid Kubacki, bronze medalist at Beijing 2022, made a perfect inauguration of the ski jumping International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) World Cup with a home win in Wisla on Saturday.

The first event of the FIS World Cup Calendar turned out to be a tough challenge for ski jumpers as they had to fight against strong wind and rain. But it was not a problem for Kubacki, who handled the pressure by jumping 130.5 meters in his first effort.

The 32-year-old sat at the top of the classification before the final round, followed by Norwegian Halvor Egner Granerud, who noted the result of 130 meters, and Austrian Stefan Kraft with 125 meters.

Three-time Olympic champion Kamil Stoch took the result of 127.5 meters, but he had huge technical problems in the last stage of the jump, close to falling. Then, the most titled jumper in the Polish team was in the 13th position.

The spectators who came to the stands of the Adam Malysz Ski Jump Hill saw an emotional thriller as in the final round the best ski jumpers met the expectations. Both Kraft and Granerud jumped 133.5 meters to put pressure on Kubacki.

However, the ski jumper coached by Thomas Thurnbichler responded in the best possible way to jump 132.5 meters and defend the first place. The Pole scored 272.2 points. Granerud was the second (266.6 points), while Kraft stood on the lowest podium with 258 points.

"It was a great day. We competed in challenging conditions and I worried about that, but now you can see a smile on my face. My efforts were really good, but I see some elements to improve. I felt good energy. I'm really happy, but I stand on the ground and I'm looking forward to the next event," Kubacki said.

The next competition in Wisla is scheduled for Sunday.