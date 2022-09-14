UrduPoint.com

Kubler, De Minaur Lift Australia Past Belgium In Davis Cup Opener

Sumaira FH Published September 14, 2022 | 01:20 AM

Kubler, de Minaur lift Australia past Belgium in Davis Cup opener

Paris, Sept 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :Australia were in a rush on the opening day of the Davis Cup finals group phase on Tuesday with Jason Kubler and Alex de Minaur paving the way for a 3-0 win over Belgium.

Newcomer Jason Kubler battled past 134th-ranked Zizou Bergs 6-4, 1-6, 6-3 in the opening Group C tie in Hamburg, Germany.

Trailing 1-3 in the third set after dropping the second, 97th-ranked Kubler reeled of five consecutive games to earn the first point for Australia.

"I'm over the moon that I was able to deliver today but we may not have been in this position if it were not for Jason Kubler who came out on his debut and pulled a rabbit out of the hat," said de Minaur.

"He played with passion and pride and showed everything that Davis Cup is about. He got the win which gave us a 1-0 lead which I thought was huge.

" De Minaur got the winning point for the 28-time Davis Cup champions after beating David Goffin 6-2, 6-2 in one hour and six minutes.

Goffin, ranked 62, a Davis Cup finalist in 2015 and 2017, has never beaten 22nd-ranked Minaur in their four meetings.

Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell teamed up in the doubles to see off Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen 6-1, 6-3.

The Germans open their Group C campaign against France on Wednesday before also facing Belgium and Australia.

In Group A, Argentina play Sweden on Tuesday with Canada and South Korea in action in Group B and Kazakhstan v Netherlands in Group D.

In the last-16 group phase, nations play two singles matches and then a doubles in a best of three format.

The top two teams in the Davis Cup group matches progress to the last eight in Malaga from November 22-27.

dmc-ea

Related Topics

Australia Canada France Germany Hamburg David Progress Malaga Lead Argentina Belgium South Korea Sweden Kazakhstan Netherlands May November 2017 2015 From Best Top Moonlite (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Two dead, 14 injured in Jordan building collapse

Two dead, 14 injured in Jordan building collapse

54 minutes ago
 White House Confirms New Security Package for Ukra ..

White House Confirms New Security Package for Ukraine Will Be Announced in Comin ..

54 minutes ago
 JI Karachi chief visits flood-affected areas

JI Karachi chief visits flood-affected areas

54 minutes ago
 US 'Deeply Concerned' by Armenia-Azerbaijan Tensio ..

US 'Deeply Concerned' by Armenia-Azerbaijan Tensions, Actively Engaged With Both ..

60 minutes ago
 Christians Could Become US Minority Group by 2070 ..

Christians Could Become US Minority Group by 2070 - Survey

60 minutes ago
 US Mulls Sanctions on China Designed to Prevent Po ..

US Mulls Sanctions on China Designed to Prevent Potential Invasion of Taiwan - R ..

60 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.