Kulusevski returns as Sweden eye Euro quarters against Ukraine

Glasgow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Juventus forward Dejan Kulusevski returned to the Sweden side to face Ukraine in the last 16 of Euro 2020 on Tuesday with a quarter-final tie with England the prize for the winners in Glasgow.

Kulusevski missed the opening two games of the tournament after testing positive for coronavirus.

However, he made a big impact as a substitute in a 3-2 win over Poland on Wednesday with two assists to seal top spot in Group E ahead of Spain.

Ukraine boss Andriy Shevchenko makes two changes from his side's 1-0 defeat to Austria that saw them sneak through as the worst third-placed side to progress.

Atalanta's Ruslan Malinovskyi is dropped to the bench with Taras Stepanenko bolstering the midfield.