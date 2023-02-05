Kundi urges global community to take notice of human rights violations in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, Feb 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) for Poverty Alleviation and Scoial Safety, Faisal Karim Kundi Sunday urged the global community to take notice of the human rights violations in the Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

In his tweet in connection with the Kashmir Solidarity Day, the SAPM said "On this Kashmir Solidarity Day, we stand with people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and strongly condemn the fascism by Indian forces".

"We pay homage to the martyrs of Kashmir.

The global community should take note of human rights violations as always highlighted by Pakistan People's Party leadership", he said.

Kashmir Solidarity Day was being observed across the country to express its unwavering political, moral and diplomatic support to the just struggle of Kashmiri people for their right of self-determination, as enshrined in the UN Charter and relevant UN resolutions.

The day was marked by public processions, seminars, conferences, special prayers to support the cause Kashmir.