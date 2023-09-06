Kurdish-led forces 'end military operations' in east Syria

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Beirut, Sept 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :US-backed Kurdish-led forces in Syria declared the "end of military operations" in the country's east Wednesday after days of clashes with Arab fighters left dozens dead.

The violence started when the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) detained Arab chief Ahmad al-Khabil, who headed the affiliated Deir Ezzor Military Council, on August 27.

"Military operations in Dhiban have ended," SDF spokesman Farhad Shami told AFP.

An SDF statement said that "the town has been completely cleared of armed intruders".

Control of the province is split between the SDF to the east of the Euphrates river and Iran-backed Syrian government forces and their proxies to the west.

The clashes had rocked Kurdish-controlled areas of Deir Ezzor province, killing 90 people, mostly fighters but also nine civilians, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.