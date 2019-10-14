Kurds announce deal with Damascus on Syria troop deployment near Turkish border

Beirut, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :The Kurdish administration in northern Syria on Sunday announced a deal with the Damascus government on a Syrian troop deployment near the border with Turkey to confront Ankara's offensive.

"In order to prevent and confront this aggression, an agreement has been reached with the Syrian government... so that the Syrian army can deploy along the Syrian-Turkish border to assist the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF)," the Kurdish administration said in a statement on its Facebook page.