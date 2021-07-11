UrduPoint.com
Kuss Wins In Pyrenees, Pogacar Retains Overall Tour Lead

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 09:30 PM

Kuss wins in Pyrenees, Pogacar retains overall Tour lead

Andorra la Vella, Andorra, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :Defending champion Tadej Pogacar survived a torrid day in the saddle as the Tour de France hit the Pyrenees on Sunday, the Slovenian holding on to the overall lead despite constant pressure from a clique of Ineos riders.

The gruelling stage 15 itself was won by American Sepp Kuss of the Jumbo Visma team, who broke on the last of four tough climbs to distance 41-year-old Alejandro Valverde, who was second at the finish line of the tax-haven principality of Andorra.

