Kuwait Airways To Buy 31 Airbus Jets In $6 Bn Deal: Officials
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2022 | 04:00 PM
Kuwait City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :Kuwait Airways announced an expanded, $6 billion deal with Airbus that includes 31 new planes on Tuesday, restructuring an agreement struck in 2014.
"We have managed to agree on a monumental restructuring that will position Kuwait Airways in a much stronger place to succeed for the next 15 years," company chairman Ali Al-Dukhan told a news conference.