Kuwait Airways to buy 31 Airbus jets in $6 bn deal: officials

Kuwait City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :Kuwait Airways announced an expanded, $6 billion deal with Airbus that includes 31 new planes on Tuesday, restructuring an agreement struck in 2014.

"We have managed to agree on a monumental restructuring that will position Kuwait Airways in a much stronger place to succeed for the next 15 years," company chairman Ali Al-Dukhan told a news conference.