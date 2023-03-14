UrduPoint.com

Kuwait Allows More Donations For Quake Victims In Türkiye, Syria

Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2023 | 04:50 PM

ANKARA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Kuwait extended licenses for associations to collect donations for the victims of last month's deadly earthquakes that killed thousands in Türkiye and Syria.

Minister of Social Affairs, Mai al-Baghli, said Kuwaiti charities have collected 4 million dinars ($13 million) in donations for the quake victims.

"We have decided to extend the licenses of the special relief campaign to collect donations as part of Kuwait's efforts to assist the earthquake victims in Syria and Türkiye," she said.

Kuwait dispatched its 13th relief plane loaded with humanitarian aid earlier this month for the quake victims in Türkiye.

Following the quake disaster, the Kuwaiti government dispatched rescue teams to Türkiye to take part in searching efforts for survivors.

The Gulf country also pledged $30 million in aid to both Türkiye and Syria.

The Kuwaiti social affairs minister also visited Gaziantep in southern Türkiye on Feb. 14 to express her country's solidarity with the quake-hit nation.

The death toll from the powerful earthquakes that struck southern Türkiye on Feb. 6 has risen to 48,448, according to official figures.

Related Topics

Earthquake Syria Kuwait Gaziantep From Government Million

Recent Stories

UAE-Egypt relations hailed at 3rd edition of Egypt ..

UAE-Egypt relations hailed at 3rd edition of Egypt Government Excellence Award

3 hours ago
 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup headed back to UAE

FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup headed back to UAE

3 hours ago
 World Economic Forum names Maktoum bin Mohammed in ..

World Economic Forum names Maktoum bin Mohammed in its Young Global Leaders Clas ..

4 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Exports Office takes centerstage at TXF ..

Abu Dhabi Exports Office takes centerstage at TXF MENA conference

4 hours ago
 UPDATE: UAE, Japan exploring fresh avenues of eco ..

UPDATE: UAE, Japan exploring fresh avenues of economic cooperation

4 hours ago
 Pentagon Sees Importance of Speedy Production for ..

Pentagon Sees Importance of Speedy Production for 'High-Volume Fight' - Official

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.