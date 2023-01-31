Kuwait condemns suicide explosion targeting worshippers in a mosque in Pakistan

Kuwait,, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :The State of Kuwait has expressed its strong condemnation and denunciation of the suicide explosion that took place in a mosque in Peshawar, Pakistan, resulting in a number of deaths and injuries.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed the firm position of the State of Kuwait that rejects all kinds of terrorism, and confirmed its strong stance by the side of the government and people of Pakistan, extending its condolence and sympathy to the families of the victims and to the government and people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, and wishing the injured a speedy recovery.