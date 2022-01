Kuwait FM presents Lebanon with proposal to ease Gulf row

Beirut, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :Kuwait's foreign minister said Sunday that he has given Lebanese authorities a list of suggested measures to be taken to ease a diplomatic rift with Gulf Arab countries.

The proposal were delivered to Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati and President Michel Aoun during a visit by Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmed Nasser al-Mohammed Al-Sabah, the first to Lebanon by a senior Gulf official since a spat erupted last year.

The visit, coordinated with Gulf Arab states, is part of wider efforts to restore trust between Lebanon and its Gulf Arab neighbours as the country grapples with an unprecedented financial crisis.

A list "of ideas and suggestions was presented yesterday and mentioned again today to the president", Sheikh Ahmed told reporters Sunday after meeting with Aoun.

"We are now waiting for a response from them on these suggestions," he added, refusing to elaborate on the proposed steps.

Lebanon's Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib will visit Kuwait at the end of the month, Sheikh Ahmed said.

Mikati was also invited to visit the oil-rich emirate, he added, without specifying a date.