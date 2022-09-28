UrduPoint.com

Kuwait Goes To Polls, Yet Again, As Opposition Groups Return

Muhammad Irfan Published September 28, 2022

Kuwait goes to polls, yet again, as opposition groups return

Kuwait City, Sept 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Kuwait will hold its most inclusive elections in a decade Thursday with some opposition groups ending a boycott after the oil-rich country's royal rulers pledged not to interfere with parliament.

The polls are the sixth in 10 years, reflecting the repeated political crises that have gripped the only Gulf Arab state with a fully elected parliament.

The elections come after Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Jaber Al-Sabah announced the dissolution of parliament in June following disputes between lawmakers and the government, the fourth to be named in two years.

Several opposition MPs had been on strike in protest at delays to parliamentary sessions and the failure to form a new government.

A core source of friction is MPs' demand for ministers from the royal family to be held accountable for corruption.

Kuwait, which borders Iraq, Saudi Arabia and Iran and is one of the world's biggest oil exporters, has held 18 elections since the parliamentary system was adopted in 1962.

But when he dissolved parliament, Sheikh Meshal promised there would be no interference by authorities in the election or the new parliament.

"We will not interfere in the people's choices for their representatives, nor will we interfere with the choices of the next National Assembly in choosing its speaker or its committees," the crown prince said.

