Kuwait launches 2nd-phase COVID-19 field vaccination campaign

KUWAIT CITY, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) --:Kuwait launched on Sunday the second phase of the COVID-19 field vaccination campaign that provides vaccines for workers of shopping malls in the country.

Abdullah Al-Sanad, spokesman of the Kuwaiti Health Ministry, said in a press statement that this campaign comes within the efforts of the ministry to combat the spread of coronavirus in the country.

According to him, the field vaccination campaign will start on Sunday at Farwaniya Governorate's Avenues Mall, the largest shopping mall in Kuwait, where the first dose will be offered to about 10,000 workers of the mall.

During the upcoming days, the vaccine will be provided for workers in other commercial complexes of the country, Al-Sanad said.

In the first phase of the field vaccination campaign, more than 34,758 employees who have direct contact with the public have received vaccine through this service, he explained, noting they are from several bodies such as cooperative societies, mosques, banking sector, food factories, cinemas and others.