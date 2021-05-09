UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kuwait Launches 2nd-phase COVID-19 Field Vaccination Campaign

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 17 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 06:10 PM

Kuwait launches 2nd-phase COVID-19 field vaccination campaign

KUWAIT CITY, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) --:Kuwait launched on Sunday the second phase of the COVID-19 field vaccination campaign that provides vaccines for workers of shopping malls in the country.

Abdullah Al-Sanad, spokesman of the Kuwaiti Health Ministry, said in a press statement that this campaign comes within the efforts of the ministry to combat the spread of coronavirus in the country.

According to him, the field vaccination campaign will start on Sunday at Farwaniya Governorate's Avenues Mall, the largest shopping mall in Kuwait, where the first dose will be offered to about 10,000 workers of the mall.

During the upcoming days, the vaccine will be provided for workers in other commercial complexes of the country, Al-Sanad said.

In the first phase of the field vaccination campaign, more than 34,758 employees who have direct contact with the public have received vaccine through this service, he explained, noting they are from several bodies such as cooperative societies, mosques, banking sector, food factories, cinemas and others.

Related Topics

Kuwait Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Etihad Rail manufactures sleepers locally with glo ..

9 hours ago

Researchers at UAE University accomplish breakthro ..

10 hours ago

Federal Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Prosecutio ..

11 hours ago

Crescent Enterprises to double its investments in ..

11 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed orders housing loans for Emirati ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.