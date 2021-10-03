Kuwait launches tree-planting campaign to address climate challenges

KUWAIT CITY, Oct. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) --:Kuwait launched on Sunday a tree-planting campaign in the Capital Governorate in an endeavor to address climate challenges.

The campaign was organized by the Kuwait Public Authority Of Agriculture Affairs And Fish Resources (PAAF). Dozens of volunteers participated in planting trees in median strip of Jamal Abdul Nasser Street.

Sheikh Mohammed Al-Yousef, head of PAAF, said in a statement that the tree-planting initiative and green border areas is a priority due to its great importance in protecting the environment and mitigating the sandstorms that usually hit Kuwait from neighboring countries.

The authority launched the campaign as an awareness event, especially for youth, to educate them about the importance of afforestation and agriculture and introducing its important role in addressing environmental issues, he added.