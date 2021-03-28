UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kuwait Receives Tonnes Of National Archives From Iraq

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 28th March 2021 | 08:00 PM

Kuwait receives tonnes of national archives from Iraq

Kuwait City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :Kuwait received on Sunday eight tonnes of documents and other items taken during the 1990 Iraq invasion led by Saddam Hussein, officials said.

It is the third shipment that Kuwait has received since 2019, according to officials from both countries.

Kuwait's assistant foreign minister Nasser al-Hain welcomed the move, saying the shipment contained archives from Kuwait University, the information ministry and other institutions.

"We look forward to more cooperation and, God willing, there will soon be additional steps to complete the handover," he said during a ceremony marking the occasion in Kuwait City.

Qahtan al-Janabi, from Iraq's foreign ministry, said that his country had previously received a list of missing items from Kuwait and "based on that, the handover is taking place".

Iraqi forces, under ex-dictator Saddam Hussein, invaded oil-rich Kuwait on August 2, 1990, sparking international condemnation, and occupying the Gulf state for seven months before they were pushed out by a US-led international coalition.

Baghdad has paid around $50 billion in the last three decades in reparations, but faced with its worst fiscal crisis in years amid the coronavirus pandemic and plummeting oil prices, it has asked for an extension for the final $3.8 billion.

While the countries now have civil relations, issues remain over borders and the repatriation of bodies.

Kuwait's maritime patrols regularly detain Iraqi fishermen who stray too far into neighbouring waters. Iraq says the UN-drawn maritime borders are unfair.

Related Topics

Condemnation Iraq Kuwait Kuwait City Oil August Sunday 2019 God From Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree on organising family b ..

51 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 4,767 new coronavirus cases, 57 d ..

1 hour ago

3rd Fazza-Dubai Para Badminton International Champ ..

3 hours ago

Sharjah, Singapore discuss promoting collaboration

3 hours ago

RAK Ruler receives Iraqi official

3 hours ago

‏UAE announces 2,128 new COVID-19 cases, 2,243 r ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.