Kuwait Reports 1,379 New COVID-19 Cases, 245,704 In Total

6 minutes ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 12:20 PM

Kuwait reports 1,379 new COVID-19 cases, 245,704 in total

KUWAIT CITY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :The Kuwaiti Health Ministry reported on Saturday 1,379 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total infections in the country to 245,704.

The ministry also announced 10 more fatalities, taking the death toll to 1,403, while the tally of recoveries rose by 1,219 to 229,846. A total of 14,455 corona-virus patients are receiving treatment, including 226 in the intensive care units.

The ministry's spokesman Abdullah Al-Sanad said on Saturday that Kuwait will open seven more vaccination centers starting from Sunday to accelerate mass vaccinations in the country.

In addition, Kuwait will send "mobile teams" across the country to vaccinate workers at commercial establishments, including supermarkets and shops, he said.

The Kuwaiti government has decided to further shorten the curfew by one hour to last between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. local time, and allow walk inside residential areas between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. from April 8 to April 22.

