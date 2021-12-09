Kuwait reports 1st case of Omicron variant

(@FahadShabbir)

KUWAIT CITY, Dec. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) --:Kuwait reported on Wednesday its first case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the Kuwaiti Health Ministry said.

Abdullah Al-Sanad, spokesman of the ministry, said the case is a European traveler who received two doses of the vaccine and entered Kuwait from an African country.

The case has been subjected to quarantine since his arrival in Kuwait, the spokesman added.

On Nov. 27, Kuwait announced to suspend direct flights with nine African countries over Omicron concerns.

Kuwaiti citizens coming from those countries will be in quarantine for seven days starting from Nov. 28, and they will be required to take a PCR test on arrival and another one on the sixth day of arrival.