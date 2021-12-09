UrduPoint.com

Kuwait Reports 1st Case Of Omicron Variant

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 05:40 PM

Kuwait reports 1st case of Omicron variant

KUWAIT CITY, Dec. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) --:Kuwait reported on Wednesday its first case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the Kuwaiti Health Ministry said.

Abdullah Al-Sanad, spokesman of the ministry, said the case is a European traveler who received two doses of the vaccine and entered Kuwait from an African country.

The case has been subjected to quarantine since his arrival in Kuwait, the spokesman added.

On Nov. 27, Kuwait announced to suspend direct flights with nine African countries over Omicron concerns.

Kuwaiti citizens coming from those countries will be in quarantine for seven days starting from Nov. 28, and they will be required to take a PCR test on arrival and another one on the sixth day of arrival.

Related Topics

Kuwait From

Recent Stories

32,981 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

32,981 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

14 minutes ago
 Senegalese Minister briefed on Dubai’s latest ac ..

Senegalese Minister briefed on Dubai’s latest achievements in clean and renewa ..

29 minutes ago
 UN urges full reopening of South Asia schools amid ..

UN urges full reopening of South Asia schools amid learning loss

11 minutes ago
 Five-day anti polio vaccination drive from Friday

Five-day anti polio vaccination drive from Friday

11 minutes ago
 Japan's economy watcher sentiment in November impr ..

Japan's economy watcher sentiment in November improves to 8-year high

11 minutes ago
 Farrukh extends best wishes to Windies for Pakista ..

Farrukh extends best wishes to Windies for Pakistan tour

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.