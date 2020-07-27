UrduPoint.com
Kuwait Reports 606 New COVID-19 Cases, 64,379 In Total

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 05:10 PM

KUWAIT CITY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Kuwait on Monday reported 606 new COVID-19 cases and five more deaths, raising the tally of infections to 64,379 and the death toll to 438, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

Currently, 8,884 patients are receiving treatment, including 121 in ICU, the statement added.

The ministry also announced the recovery of 684 more patients, raising the total recoveries in the country to 55,057.

Kuwait will start the third phase plan of restoring normal life on July 28, Tareq Al-Mezrem, government spokesman, said on July 23.

During the third phase, labor capacity will increase to no more than 50 percent and visits to social care homes will be allowed, he said, adding curfew hours will be further reduced.

Kuwait and China have been supporting each other and cooperating closely in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kuwait donated medical supplies worth 3 million U.S. Dollars to China at the early stage of the COVID-19 outbreak.

On April 27, a team of Chinese medical experts visited Kuwait to assist the Gulf country's anti-coronavirus fight, through sharing their experience and expertise in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19.

