Kuwait Reports 643 New COVID-19 Cases, 77,470 In Total

KUWAIT City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :Kuwait on Tuesday reported 643 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths, raising the tally of infections to 77,470 and the death toll to 505, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

Currently, 7,722 patients are receiving treatment, including 101 in ICU, according to the statement. The ministry also announced the recovery of 610 more patients, raising the total recoveries in the country to 69,243.

On Aug. 18, Kuwait moved into the fourth phase of its five-phase plan to return to normal life. During this phase, salons, gyms, barbershops, tailors, and spas will reopen and restaurants will offer more services.

Kuwait and China have been supporting each other and cooperating closely in combating the COVID-19.Kuwait donated medical supplies worth 3 million U.S. Dollars to China at the early stage of the COVID-19 outbreak, while China has been facilitating the procurement of medical supplies by Kuwait.

On April 27, a team of Chinese medical experts visited Kuwait to assist the Gulf country's anti-corona-virus fight, through sharing with Kuwaiti counterparts their experience and expertise in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

