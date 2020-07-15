UrduPoint.com
Kuwait Reports 703 New COVID-19 Cases, 56,877 In Total

Wed 15th July 2020 | 06:00 PM

KUWAIT CITY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :Kuwait on Wednesday reported 703 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths, raising the tally of infections to 56,877 and the death toll to 399, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

Currently, 9,581 patients are receiving treatment, including 146 in ICU, the statement added.

The ministry also announced the recovery of 736 more patients, raising the total recoveries in the country to 46,897.

Kuwait started on June 30 the second phase of restoring normal life, which will last three weeks.

Kuwait and China have been supporting each other and cooperating closely in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kuwait donated medical supplies worth 3 million U.S. Dollars to China at the early stage of the COVID-19 outbreak.

On April 27, a team of Chinese medical experts visited Kuwait to assist the Gulf country's anti-coronavirus fight, through sharing their experience and expertise in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19.

