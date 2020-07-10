UrduPoint.com
Kuwait Reports 740 New COVID-19 Cases, 53,580 In Total

Kuwait reports 740 new COVID-19 cases, 53,580 in total

KUWAIT CITY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Kuwait on Friday reported 740 new COVID-19 cases and one more death, raising the tally of infections to 53,580 and the death toll to 383, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

Currently, 9,983 patients are receiving treatment, including 157 in ICU, the statement added.

The ministry also announced the recovery of 528 more patients, raising the total recoveries in the country to 43,214.

Kuwait started on June 30 the second phase of restoring normal life, which will last for three weeks.

Kuwait and China have been supporting each other and cooperating closely in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kuwait donated medical supplies worth 3 million U.S. Dollars to China at the early stage of the COVID-19 outbreak.

On April 27, a team of Chinese medical experts visited Kuwait to assist the Gulf country's anti-coronavirus fight, through sharing their experience and expertise in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19.

