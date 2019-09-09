UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kuwait Ruler In US Hospital For 'tests', Trump Meeting Postponed

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 08:40 AM

Kuwait ruler in US hospital for 'tests', Trump meeting postponed

Kuwait City, Sept 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2019 ) :The ruler of Kuwait, Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, has been admitted to a hospital in the United States for "medical tests", a senior official said on Sunday.

As a result a meeting with US President Donald Trump set for September 12 was postponed, Sheikh Ali Jarrah Al-Sabah, the minister in charge of the Amiri Diwan (royal court) affairs said.

"Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber Al-Sabah has been admitted to a hospital in the US for medical tests and thus rescheduled a meeting with President Donald Trump," he said, according to the official KUNA news agency.

A new date for the meeting was expected to be announced later, he added.

Related Topics

Kuwait Trump United States September Sunday Court

Recent Stories

Free internet offered on public transport buses in ..

7 hours ago

Five-day weather forecast

7 hours ago

UAE, Central African Republic boosting ties

11 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives credentials of UN Resi ..

11 hours ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed receives CEO of Merck

11 hours ago

32,256 business licenses issued in eight months in ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.