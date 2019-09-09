Kuwait ruler in US hospital for 'tests', Trump meeting postponed

Kuwait City, Sept 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2019 ) :The ruler of Kuwait, Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, has been admitted to a hospital in the United States for "medical tests", a senior official said on Sunday.

As a result a meeting with US President Donald Trump set for September 12 was postponed, Sheikh Ali Jarrah Al-Sabah, the minister in charge of the Amiri Diwan (royal court) affairs said.

"Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber Al-Sabah has been admitted to a hospital in the US for medical tests and thus rescheduled a meeting with President Donald Trump," he said, according to the official KUNA news agency.

A new date for the meeting was expected to be announced later, he added.