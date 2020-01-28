UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kuwait Sentences 3 Stateless Protesters To Jail: Amnesty

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 11:20 PM

Kuwait sentences 3 stateless protesters to jail: Amnesty

Kuwait City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :A Kuwaiti court Tuesday sentenced three protesters to between 10 years and life in prison after they had demanded greater rights for stateless Arabs, Amnesty International said.

The rights group said 15 men, including a leading rights activist, were arrested in a crackdown in July last year following peaceful demonstrations by members of the stateless bidoon group.

They faced a number of charges including participation in unauthorised demonstrations, spreading false news and state security offences, it added.

"A Kuwaiti criminal court today handed prison sentences of between life and 10 years in prison to three men from the stateless bidoon community, including one in his absence, for their peaceful activism," the London-based group said.

"The court acquitted one man, released the 12 remaining men on a pledge of good conduct for two years, and the additional condition of bail payment of 1,000 Kuwaiti dinars ($3,300) each for five of them," including rights activist Abdulhakim al-Fadhli.

The sentences were "yet another illustration of the Kuwaiti authorities' refusal to recognise the rights of the bidoon," Heba Morayef, Amnesty's director for the middle East and North Africa, said in a statement.

"These men should be commended for peacefully rallying and speaking out for their rights against Kuwait's discrimination of the bidoon," she said.

Rights groups have repeatedly accused Kuwait of mistreating about 100,000 stateless Arabs, saying the Gulf country has failed to recognise the right of these long-term residents to citizenship.

Kuwait has insisted that most bidoon or their ancestors came from neighbouring countries and do not qualify for citizenship.

According to Amnesty, the bidoon face restrictions on employment, health care and state support provided to Kuwaiti citizens despite reforms announced in 2015.

Related Topics

Africa Amnesty International Kuwait Man Middle East July Citizenship Criminals 2015 From Arab Court Employment

Recent Stories

Klopp defends stance on FA Cup replays

2 minutes ago

Russia summons Japan diplomat over exhibition on d ..

2 minutes ago

German FA chief sets semi-final target for Euro 20 ..

2 minutes ago

Senegal pushes for AU role in tackling Libya confi ..

3 minutes ago

Netanyahu Says Trump Recognizes Israel Must Have S ..

3 minutes ago

US May Deploy Aegis at Guam Against North Korea Th ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.