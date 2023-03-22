(@FahadShabbir)

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Kuwait sports Club snatched an aggregate win over Algeria's JS Saoura Football Club after a 1-1 draw in the second round today in Wahran as part of the 2023 King Salman Club Cup organized by the Union of Arab Football Associations. Over two games, Kuwait SC's aggregate victory score was 2-1.

Kuwait SC will play the winner of the match between Jordan's Shabab Al-Ordon and Mauritanian FC Nouadhibou.