Kuwait Starts COVID-19 Vaccination For Children Aged 5-11

Faizan Hashmi Published February 04, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Kuwait starts COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 5-11

KUWAIT CITY, Feb. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) --:Kuwait on Thursday launched the COVID-19 vaccination campaign for children aged 5 to 11 at the Kuwait Vaccination Center in Hawalli Governorate.

Children of this age group will be vaccinated with two doses at eight-week intervals to protect them against the new variants of COVID-19, said Dana Al-Haqan, a pediatrician consultant at Jaber Al Ahmad Al Sabah Hospital.

Vaccination is voluntary for the children, she said, adding children at higher risks, or those with cancer and diabetes, organ or bone marrow transplants, and disease in the nerve, heart, lung, kidney, and liver systems, will be given priority to avoid complications.

The Kuwaiti Health Ministry had held an expert workshop on enhancing quality, safety, and technical and practical skills for vaccinating children of this age range, said spokesperson of the ministry Abdullah Al-Sanad in a press statement.

