Kuwait To Vaccinate Children Aged 5 To 11

Sun 31st October 2021 | 03:10 PM

KUWAIT CITY, Oct. 31 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) --:Kuwait has approved a COVID-19 vaccine for children aged from 5 to 11 years old and will start the vaccination for the targeted age group, the Kuwait's Ministry of Health said on Sunday.

Abdullah Al-Sanad, spokesman of the ministry, said in a statement that Kuwait has allowed the registration for COVID-19 vaccine for children aged from 5 to 11, within the framework of the ministry's keenness to limit the spread of coronavirus infection.

A plan is being prepared to start vaccinating this age group soon, he said, urging parents to register their children through the official website of the ministry.

Kuwait registered on Saturday 12 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total infections in the country to 412,653, while the total fatalities remained 2,461, the ministry said.

