UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kuwaiti Breeder Hopes Superworms Will Become New Superfood

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 09:30 AM

Kuwaiti breeder hopes superworms will become new superfood

Kuwait City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Kuwaiti businessman Jassem Buabbas has spent years breeding "superworms" for animal feed and now hopes the creatures will find their way into the diets of Gulf citizens.

In a small, dark room outside Kuwait City, Buabbas places the worm-like larvae of the darkling beetle, famed for their high protein content, into a transparent box on a bed of bran and cornflour.

In another, he puts the mature beetles for mating.

"My ambition is for worms to be a successful food alternative for humans," he told AFP.

Insects are widely eaten around the globe, with an estimated 1,000 species appearing on the dinner plates of some two billion people in Africa, Asia and Latin America.

But apart from traditional diets, cricket pasta and mealworm smoothies have become the latest food trend in some world capitals, with edible insects being promoted as a sustainable alternative to regular protein sources.

Some Gulf states have a tradition of eating dried and baked locusts, which can appear in plague proportions.

They are considered a delicacy by some, although consumption has fallen out of favour in modern times.

While superworms -- in high demand among owners of birds, fish, amphibians and reptiles -- have not yet been approved for human consumption in Kuwait, Buabbas is hopeful that people will be willing to try them.

He aims to expand his business beyond the pet trade and get the invertebrates onto dinner plates, in what would be the first such restaurant in the Gulf.

He is now experimenting with recipes before seeking permission from the Kuwaiti authorities.

"I have so far created three types of sauces... and colleagues of mine have tried and liked them," said Buabbas, who apart from breeding superworms works in the government sector.

Regulation is catching up with the food trend -- in May, the European Commission approved dried mealworms for human consumption after the 27-nation bloc's food watchdog said they were safe to eat.

The decision was good news for the burgeoning insect farming industry in Europe.

Related Topics

Africa Cricket World Business Europe Kuwait Kuwait City Turkish Lira May From Government Industry Asia Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

11 minutes ago

Juries for the 16th edition of Al Burda Award anno ..

8 hours ago

Imperial College London designated centre of excel ..

9 hours ago

MoHAP urges smokers to quit to avoid more serious ..

10 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed forms Supreme Committee for Ur ..

11 hours ago

Global cybersecurity experts to discuss cross-bord ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.