Kuwaiti FM Meets With His Jordanian Counterpart

Faizan Hashmi Published January 16, 2023 | 02:10 PM

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah met here today with Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Affairs Ayman Al-Safadi.

During the meeting, they discussed ways to enhance cooperation relations between the two countries in all fields, in a way that enhances the common interests of the two countries and achieves the aspirations of their peoples.

