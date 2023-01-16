Kuwaiti FM Meets with his Jordanian Counterpart

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah met here today with Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Affairs Ayman Al-Safadi.

During the meeting, they discussed ways to enhance cooperation relations between the two countries in all fields, in a way that enhances the common interests of the two countries and achieves the aspirations of their peoples.