Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Meets Saudi Ambassador

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 16, 2022 | 02:30 PM

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, met at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Tuesday Prince Sultan bin Saad bin Khalid, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the State of Kuwait.

During the meeting, the Saudi Ambassador congratulated the Foreign Minister of Kuwait on the occasion of his appointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs, expressing sincere wishes for success in assuming his duties, and for the well-established fraternal relations between the two countries further development and prosperity.

