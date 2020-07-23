UrduPoint.com
Kuwait's Emir Travels To US For Medical Treatment

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 07:50 AM

Kuwait's emir travels to US for medical treatment

Kuwait City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Kuwait's 91-year-old ruler Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad Al-Sabah left for the United States Thursday to undergo medical treatment, his office said, days after he had surgery for an undisclosed illness.

The emir, who has ruled the oil-rich Gulf state since 2006, had been in hospital since the weekend.

Sheikh Sabah "left the country today at dawn to go to the United States to complete his medical treatment", his office said in a statement cited by state news agency KUNA.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

