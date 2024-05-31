Kuwaja Moinuddin’s Birthday To Be Celebrated Today
Faizan Hashmi Published May 31, 2024 | 04:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) The Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi District Central, in collaboration with Idara-e-ilm dost Pakistan, is organizing a Muzakrah on the occasion of the hundred years of birthday of the Babai-e-Drama, Khuwaja Moinuddin.
The event will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2024, at 5:00 p.m.
at the Arts Council District Central. Professor Sahar Ansari will preside over the ceremony.
Special guests include Dr. Moinuddin Aqeel and honored guest Dr. Raees Ahmed Samdani.
The event will be attended by a large number of poets, writers, professors, renowned actors, musicians, and playwrights will come, according to a spokesperson for ACP District Central.
