UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kvitova Defeats Pegula To Set Up Qatar Open Final Clash With Muguruza

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 11:20 PM

Kvitova defeats Pegula to set up Qatar Open final clash with Muguruza

Doha, March 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Petra Kvitova withstood some inspired tennis from Jessica Pegula and high winds to win 6-4, 6-4 on Friday and reach the final of the Qatar Open where she will face Garbine Muguruza.

Muguruza received a walkover into Saturday's title match after fellow former world number one Victoria Azarenka dropped out because of the back pain that dogged her quarter-final win over Elina Svitolina on Thursday.

Czech Kvitova's win looked far from assured when she went down 2-4 in the second set before her mistakes melted away and she made short work of her American opponent.

Number four seed Kvitova, a Grand Slam champion unlike Pegula, elected to receive after winning the toss.

But her big serve and stride seemed disrupted by the strong evening breeze at the Khalifa Tennis Complex, a stone's throw from the Doha seafront.

"It was very, very windy and it was very tough -- it wasn't about tennis it was about putting the ball into the court, and that's what I tried," Kvitova said after her win.

The confidence Pegula showed in her last-eight clash against Karolina Pliskova, who she broke nine times, shone through from the outset against Kvitova, as she negotiated the conditions to go ahead.

Kvitova broke in the third game but Pegula immediately broke back, judiciously adjusting her play to overcome the wind.

- Deja vu - The breeze took several of Kvitova's returns wide of the mark, hampering her ability to build momentum against Pegula.

"She is improving since last year and it was already a very tough one.

.. as we saw she can really play some volleys as well," Kvitova said.

Kvitova saw off Pegula 6-4, 6-3 at last year's US Open.

As the set progressed Pegula began to struggle with the wind and Kvitova broke in the seventh and ninth games before holding serve to claim the hard-won set.

Pegula appeared to gained the upper hand as she won the first three games of the second set, but Kvitova slowed her march during a precisely executed winning service game.

Kvitova won an impressive break back to claim the fifth game.

As the set developed, two-time Wimbledon winner Kvitova mixed up her play resorting to several slices which changed the pace of the encounter.

But Pegula maintained her composure, using a cunning drop shot to break Kvitova and dominate the sixth game.

Kvitova broke back at once and then held her serve to tie the set.

In the ninth game, Pegula handed Kvitova a first break point with an erroneous challenge that the American salvaged with a sublime shot.

Kvitova let out her signature screech when the game went to a second break point that allowed her to claim the point and a game that proved to be the turning point.

The Czech held serve to love to seal victory.

"I have the best memories for this court and I'm looking forward to the final," Kvitova said.

"It is" deja vu of 2018 when she triumphed 3-6, 6-3 6-4 over Muguruza in the Qatar Open final, she said.

"I'm really looking forward to it," she added.

Related Topics

Tennis World Qatar Victoria Doha March 2018 From Best Pace (Pakistan) Limited Court Wimbledon US Open Love

Recent Stories

India allots 68 percent of flights to GCC in new s ..

1 hour ago

US hiring surges in February as Democrats move on ..

50 minutes ago

Milan Fashion Week: Optimistic trends for next win ..

50 minutes ago

'The repression must stop,' envoy on Myanmar tells ..

50 minutes ago

Britain's Prince Philip moved back to private hosp ..

53 minutes ago

Serbia to impose weekend lockdown after virus surg ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.