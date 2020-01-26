UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kvitova Fights Back To Reach Australian Open Quarter-finals

Sumaira FH 17 hours ago Sun 26th January 2020 | 09:00 AM

Kvitova fights back to reach Australian Open quarter-finals

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) :Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova set up a potential clash with top seed Ashleigh Barty in the Australian Open quarter-finals after fighting back to defeat Maria Sakkari in three sets on Sunday.

The Czech seventh seed lost the first set before winning 6-7 (4/7), 6-3, 6-2 to ruin Sakkari's hopes of becoming the first Greek woman to reach the last eight of a Grand Slam.

The 2019 finalist Kvitova will face either Australia's world number one Barty or the American 18th seed Alison Riske next in Melbourne.

"It's pretty tough to play Maria, I lost to her last time," said Kvitova, the 2011 and 2014 Wimbledon winner.

"I had to fight pretty hard." The 22nd-seeded Sakkari made a fast start, breaking the more experienced Kvitova in the first game in just two minutes at a sunny Rod Laver Arena.

Cheered on by a band of boisterous Greek supporters, the 24-year-old displayed few nerves despite never getting this far in 16 previous Grand Slam appearances.

Kvitova, who suffered severe injury to her left hand -- her playing hand -- in a knife attack at her home in 2016, had not dropped a set in reaching the last 16.

The 29-year-old broke back for 5-5, but Sakkari did likewise for 6-5 with a terrific backhand pass that landed plum on the line.

But, as formation jets roared low in the sky to mark Australia Day, the Greek was unable to serve out the set, forcing the tie-break.

Sakkari, whose only WTA title came in Rabat in May, clinched the set in 52 minutes.

Both players struggled on their serves, exchanging breaks throughout the second set and the animated Greek lost her cool as she went 4-3 down, slamming her towel on her chair.

Kvitova displayed the cooler head, winning the set to force a decider when Sakkari double-faulted, before racing to victory in the third set.

Related Topics

Attack World Australia Melbourne Rabat May Women Sunday 2016 2019 National University Australian Open Top Wimbledon

Recent Stories

Arab Monetary Fund announces inclusion of Saudi Ri ..

1 hour ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Indian Embassy&#039;s c ..

2 hours ago

China confirms first case of successful treatment ..

2 hours ago

No cases of coronavirus recorded in Saudi Arabia: ..

3 hours ago

Emirates Institute for Banking to send 25 professi ..

3 hours ago

Ministry of Health launches AI-based device to tre ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.