UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kvitova, Kerber Advance To Third Round At US Open

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 30 seconds ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 01:00 AM

Kvitova, Kerber advance to third round at US Open

New York, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Petra Kvitova advanced to the third round of the US Open on Wednesday, defeating Kateryna Kozlova of Ukraine 7-6 (7/3), 6-2.

Czech sixth seed Kvitova, chasing a third Grand Slam crown after wins at Wimbledon in 2011 and 2014, needed 1hr 40min to claim her place in the last 32.

The 30-year-old, who has never been past the quarter-finals at the US Open, will face either Belgium's Kirsten Flipkens or Jessica Pegula in the third round on Friday.

Kvitova admitted she is still adjusting to the eerily quiet conditions at this year's US Open, which is being played behind closed doors as part of a range of measures to guard against COVID-19.

"Everything is totally different," Kvitova said. "Sometimes you play unbelievable shot and there is just three clapping.

"I have to still push myself to be more mentally focused. It's a little bit like a practice without the fans ... I really have to be still reminding myself to be there for every point." Kvitova was one of several seeds to advance safely in early games Wednesday as the draw once again went largely to form.

Croatia's Petra Martic, seeded eight, defeated lowly ranked Kateryna Bondarenko of Ukraine 6-3, 6-4.

Martic, who reached the fourth round at Flushing Meadows last year in what remains her best US Open appearance, will face Russia's Varvara Gracheva in the third round.

Gracheva, ranked 102nd in the world, scored a rare upset on Wednesday, eliminating France's 30th-seeded Kristina Mladenovic 1-6, 7-6 (7/2), 6-0.

Mladenovic suffered a meltdown for the ages as she slid to defeat, collapsing from a 6-1, 5-1 lead and blowing four match points along the way.

"It is definitely the most painful match and loss I have had in my career because it's a Grand Slam," a disconsolate Mladenovic said afterwards.

"I was playng really good tennis there and I just couldn't close it out, couldn't convert my match points. I didn't take my chances. I just collapsed. I had nothing left in the tank." Another seed to tumble early Wednesday was the Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova. The out-of-sorts 12th seed was beaten 6-1, 6-2 in little more than an hour by Belarus' Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

Germany's Angelique Kerber, the 2016 US Open champion, booked her place in the third round with a straight sets win over compatriot Anna-Lena Friedsam.

The 17th seed progressed with a 6-3, 7-6 (8/6) victory in 1hr 40min, and will now face either 13th seed Alison Riske or Ann Li, who meet in an all-US second round clash later Wednesday.

This year's women's draw in New York is more open than ever following a slew of withdrawals by top players due to the coronavirus pandemic.

World number one Ashleigh Barty, second-ranked Simona Halep and defending champion Bianca Andreescu all elected to skip the tournament.

Related Topics

Tennis World Ukraine Russia France Lead New York Belgium Belarus Czech Republic Tank Women 2016 All From Best Top Wimbledon US Open Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Colombian President discuss enh ..

1 hour ago

Dubai launches Global Retirement Programme

2 hours ago

UAE caused 'maximum suffering' for Qataris, UN cou ..

55 minutes ago

US slaps sanctions on war crimes court prosecutor

55 minutes ago

German Justice Ministry, Doctors Seem Barred From ..

1 hour ago

UKs COVID-19 Death Tolls Rises by 10 to 41,514 - H ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.