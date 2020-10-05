Kvitova Sweeps Into Roland Garros Quarter-finals
Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 03:50 PM
Paris, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Petra Kvitova cruised into the French Open quarter-finals on Monday with a 6-2, 6-4 win over China's Zhang Shuai.
Two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova is through to the last eight at Roland Garros for just the second time.
Her best run in Paris came when she reached the semi-finals in 2012.
Seventh seed Kvitova, who missed last year's tournament due to an arm injury, will next play former junior champion Paula Badosa or German veteran Laura Siegemund.