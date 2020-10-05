UrduPoint.com
Kvitova Sweeps Into Roland Garros Quarter-finals

Mon 05th October 2020

Kvitova sweeps into Roland Garros quarter-finals

Paris, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Petra Kvitova cruised into the French Open quarter-finals on Monday with a 6-2, 6-4 win over China's Zhang Shuai.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova is through to the last eight at Roland Garros for just the second time.

Her best run in Paris came when she reached the semi-finals in 2012.

Seventh seed Kvitova, who missed last year's tournament due to an arm injury, will next play former junior champion Paula Badosa or German veteran Laura Siegemund.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

