Kvitova sweeps into Roland Garros quarter-finals

Paris, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Petra Kvitova cruised into the French Open quarter-finals on Monday with a 6-2, 6-4 win over China's Zhang Shuai.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova is through to the last eight at Roland Garros for just the second time.

Her best run in Paris came when she reached the semi-finals in 2012.

Seventh seed Kvitova, who missed last year's tournament due to an arm injury, will next play former junior champion Paula Badosa or German veteran Laura Siegemund.