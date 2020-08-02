UrduPoint.com
Kvyat Unhurt After High Speed Crash

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 02nd August 2020 | 07:50 PM

Kvyat unhurt after high speed crash

Silverstone, United Kingdom, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2020 ) :Daniil Kvyat escaped unhurt when he crashed heavily after suffering a puncture on lap 13 of Sunday's British Grand Prix, wrecking the rear end of his Alpha Tauri car.

The Russian driver's car lost both rear wheels in the impact, which saw him spinning off at the high-speed Maggots corner after apparently suffering a right-rear wheel puncture.

He was able to climb out of his car unaided and was clearly upset with himself when he spoke on team radio to apologise.

Kvyat had passed Antonio Giovinazzi of Alfa Romeo shortly before his accident.

The crash resulted in the deployment the safety car for the second time in the race.

Kevin Magnussen of Haas crashed out after an opening lap collision with Alex Albon of Red Bull.

Earlier, Nico Hulkenberg's Force India car failed to start, ending the German's dramatic return as a late stand-in for coronavirus victim Sergio Perez, who posted a positive Covid-19 test on Thursday.

As the safety car came out, race and world championship leader Lewis Hamilton promptly pitted ahead of his Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas as the champions 'double stacked' to take advantage of the chance and change tyres.

