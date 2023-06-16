UrduPoint.com

Kyiv Attacked As African Peace Mission Visits Ukraine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 16, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Kyiv attacked as African peace mission visits Ukraine

Kyiv, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :A flurry of Russian missiles greeted a delegation of African leaders arriving in Kyiv Friday as part of a mission aiming to broker peace between Kyiv and Moscow.

The high-level diplomatic team hopes to bring to the table the voice of a continent that has badly suffered from repercussion of the Ukraine war, including by rising grain prices.

"(Russian President Vladimir) Putin 'builds confidence' by launching the largest missile attack on Kyiv in weeks, exactly amid the visit of African leaders to our capital," Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

The African delegation arrived by train from Poland on Friday morning and began their visit in Bucha, a town outside the capital that has become a symbol of the alleged war crimes carried out by Moscow.

The delegation that was later due to hold talks with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky includes three presidents: South Africa's Cyril Ramaphosa, Senegal's Macky Sall and Zambia's Hakainde Hichilema, plus Comoros' Azali Assoumani, who heads the African Union.

The leaders of Uganda, Egypt and Congo-Brazzaville pulled out of the visit at the last moment and sent representatives instead.

Shortly after their arrival in the Kyiv region was announced, air raid sirens sounded in Kyiv and across the country, and air defences activated.

The Ukrainian Air Force said it had shot down 12 missiles including six hypersonic Kinzhal missiles.

There were no reported damage inside the city, but three people were wounded in the surrounding region, the Interior Ministry said.

