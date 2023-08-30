Open Menu

Kyiv Hit By Missile Attack, Explosions Heard: Authorities, AFP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 30, 2023 | 11:30 AM

Kyiv hit by missile attack, explosions heard: authorities, AFP

Kyiv, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :Ukraine's capital Kyiv was hit by a missile attack, authorities said early Wednesday, with an AFP correspondent reporting at least three explosions in the city.

"Missile attack... Air defence forces are already operating," the Kyiv Region Military Administration wrote on Telegram.

An AFP reporter heard at least three loud explosions in the centre of Kyiv around 5am local time (0200 GMT).

Emergency services had deployed to the southern Darnytskyi district, where debris had fallen onto a commercial building, wrote Sergiy Popko, head of the city military administration.

"Fire and rescue services are extinguishing a fire in Darnytskyi district, which is burning after debris fell on the roof of a commercial premises," Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote on Telegram.

Debris also fell in Shevchenkivskyi district, he said, adding a fire had started in the area.

