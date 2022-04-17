UrduPoint.com

Kyiv Pauses Civilian Evacuations From East Ukraine

Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Kyiv pauses civilian evacuations from east Ukraine

Kyiv, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2022 ) :Ukraine said on Sunday it was pausing the evacuation of civilians from the war-scarred east of the country for a day after failing to agree terms with Russian forces.

"As of this morning, April 17, we have not been able to agree with the occupiers on a ceasefire on the evacuation routes. That is why, unfortunately, we are not opening humanitarian corridors today," Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk wrote in a statement on social media, referring to Moscow's forces.

Ukrainian authorities have urged people in the eastern Donbas area to move west to escape a large-scale Russian offensive to capture its composite regions, Donetsk and Lugansk.

They have also recently accused Russian forces of targeting evacuation infrastructure, including busses and a train station in Kramatorsk where more than 50 people were reported killed in Russian strikes.

Vereshchuk also urged Russian forces to allow for evacuations from the besieged and devastated port city of Mariupol, which Moscow's forces claim to have brought under their control.

