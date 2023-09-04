Open Menu

Kyiv Police Report Fresh Bomb Threat In Schools, Colleges

Umer Jamshaid Published September 04, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Kyiv police report fresh bomb threat in schools, colleges

Kyiv, Ukraine, Sept 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :Kyiv officials on Monday said there had been a fresh bomb threat against all the schools and colleges in the Ukrainian capital after a similar warning last week.

At the start of this academic year, 240,000 children in Kyiv have chosen to study in school instead of remotely, according to the city hall.

"Kyiv police again received a report of a bomb threat in all schools and colleges in Kyiv," the city's military administration said on social media.

Police are taking necessary measures, they said, telling the public to keep calm.

Schools and police will decide whether to evacuate children and teachers.

The first day back at school in Kyiv on Friday was also marred by a bomb threat.

"After careful verification, this information was not confirmed," the city's military administration said.

