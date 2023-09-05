Kyiv police report fresh bomb threat in schools, colleges

Kyiv, Ukraine, Sept 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :Kyiv officials on Monday said they had checked all of the city's secondary schools and that earlier reported bomb threats to the capital's education facilities were "false".

At the start of this academic year, 240,000 children in Kyiv have chosen to study in school instead of remotely, according to the city hall.

"Following a bomb threat, all secondary schools in Kyiv were thoroughly checked. The information was not confirmed. The call was false," the city's military administration said on social media.

Earlier Monday, it said that police had "received a report of a bomb threat in all schools and colleges in Kyiv."The first day back at school in Kyiv on Friday was also marred by a bomb threat.

"After careful verification, this information was not confirmed," the city's military administration said.