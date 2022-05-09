UrduPoint.com

Kyiv Protests German Police Confiscating Ukraine Flag

Sumaira FH Published May 09, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Kyiv, Ukraine, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) :Kyiv on Sunday condemned Berlin's "mistake" after German police confiscated a giant Ukrainian flag displayed by demonstrators at the Soviet War Memorial in the German capital.

"Berlin made a mistake by prohibiting Ukrainian symbols," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted. "It's deeply false to treat them equally with Russian symbols.

"Taking a Ukrainian flag away from peaceful protestors is an attack on everyone who now defends Europe and Germany from Russian aggression with this flag in hands," he added.

Earlier Sunday, German police ordered demonstrators gathered in front of the Soviet memorial in Berlin to fold up their giant Ukrainian flag.

The demonstration came on the eve of Russian ceremonies to mark its World War II victory over Nazi Germany.

But the decision sparked outrage in the Ukrainian community.

