UrduPoint.com

Kyiv Says Downed Six Hypersonic Missiles In Overnight Attack

Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Kyiv says downed six hypersonic missiles in overnight attack

Kyiv, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :Ukraine said Tuesday it had downed six advanced Russian hypersonic missiles during an overnight barrage of missiles and drones, in a new show of its bolstered air defence systems.

"Another unbelievable success for the Ukrainian Air Forces! Last night, our sky defenders shot down SIX russian hypersonic Kinzhal missiles and 12 other missiles," Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said in an English-language statement on Twitter.

The statement came just over a week after Ukraine said it had downed its first Kinzhal hypersonic missile using US-supplied systems.

Ukraine said early on Tuesday that it destroyed all of the 18 missiles and nine drones launched by Russia overnight.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who unveiled the Kinzhal missile in 2018, described it as "an ideal weapon" extremely difficult to intercept.

Ukraine had appealed to its allies to strengthen its air defences as Russia pounded the country during the winter.

Kyiv received its first US Patriot air defence system in mid-April, which it said it used to down the first Kinzhal missile.

The statement on Tuesday did not specify what weapon had been used to shoot down the Kinzhals overnight.

Some debris fell in several districts of Kyiv, including on its zoo, injuring three people, mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

Related Topics

Defence Minister Ukraine Russia Twitter Vladimir Putin 2018 All Weapon

Recent Stories

Arthur confirms contact with former Captain Sarfra ..

Arthur confirms contact with former Captain Sarfraz Ahmed

52 minutes ago
 Govt has no plan to ban PTI: Defence Minister

Govt has no plan to ban PTI: Defence Minister

1 hour ago
 Dubai Sports Council, Barcelona Academy review bes ..

Dubai Sports Council, Barcelona Academy review best practices to scout and devel ..

2 hours ago
 Govt reduces petrol price by Rs12 per litre

Govt reduces petrol price by Rs12 per litre

2 hours ago
 realme C33 Celebrates Champion Moms in Heartwarmin ..

Realme C33 Celebrates Champion Moms in Heartwarming Mother’s Day Campaign

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.