UrduPoint.com

Kyiv Says Identified Ukrainian POW In Viral Video Of Killing

Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Kyiv says identified Ukrainian POW in viral video of killing

Kyiv, Ukraine, March 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Ukraine said on Tuesday it had identified a soldier filmed being shot dead in a video that circulated widely on social media, sparking outrage and spurring officials to demand a probe.

The footage shows what appears to be a detained Ukrainian combatant standing in a shallow trench, smoking, and being shot after saying "Glory to Ukraine".

The phrase spoken by the alleged detained Ukrainian soldier was trending on social media on Monday and senior officials in Kyiv blamed Russian forces and called for justice.

"According to preliminary data, the deceased is a serviceman of the 30th separate mechanised brigade -- Tymofiy Mykolayovych Shadura," the Ukrainian military said on Telegram on Tuesday.

The soldier had been missing since February 3 amid fighting near the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, it said.

"The final confirmation of his identity can be established after the body is returned," it added.

Kyiv said the killed soldier's remains were located in territory currently controlled by Russian forces.

AFP could not independently verify where or when the footage was filmed or whether it showed -- as Ukrainian officials and social media users suggested -- a Ukrainian prisoner of war.

In an address to the nation on Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the video showed Russian forces "brutally killing" a Ukrainian serviceman.

"We will find the murderers," he vowed.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called earlier for the International Criminal Court to probe the footage.

Moscow and Kyiv have on several occasions accused each other of killing prisoners in the year since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Related Topics

Dead Prisoner Ukraine Russia Social Media February Criminals Court

Recent Stories

S.African economy sinks below pre-pandemic levels

S.African economy sinks below pre-pandemic levels

4 minutes ago
 Ministry of Interior celebrates beginning of Unifi ..

Ministry of Interior celebrates beginning of Unified Gulf Traffic Week in Global ..

15 minutes ago
 PSL 2023 Match 24 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sult ..

PSL 2023 Match 24 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans Score, History, Who Will W ..

22 minutes ago
 Imran’s plea against warrants: IHC reserves verd ..

Imran’s plea against warrants: IHC reserves verdict on Imran Khan’s plea

27 minutes ago
 NGO donates 50 wheelchairs to Parks & Horticulture ..

NGO donates 50 wheelchairs to Parks & Horticulture Authority

4 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre launches Qalam Cr ..

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre launches Qalam Creative Writing Programme

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.